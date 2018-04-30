Letter: ‘Oil is a serious part of the problem’

RCMP officers gather nearby as protesters opposed to the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion defy a court order and block a gate at the company’s facility, in Burnaby in April 28. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Editor, The News:

Re: Make a deal.

It was refreshing to read the guest view editorial last week. “Oil is not a long-term solution” is absolutely correct.

The bad news is that our planet is rapidly warming and oil is a serious part of the problem. The good news is that new technologies are being developed that will provide the world with clean energy.

Several companies in Vancouver are developing hydrogen fusion technology that will be carbon free and will not be dependent on the wind or windmills. They expect their product to be commercially viable within the next decade. The only waste product will be water and a carbon-free economy.

Fossil fuels are killing us. We can and will do better, much better.

Michael Sather

Maple Ridge

Editor’s note: Michael Sather is the former NDP MLA for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge.