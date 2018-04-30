RCMP officers gather nearby as protesters opposed to the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion defy a court order and block a gate at the company’s facility, in Burnaby in April 28. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Letter: ‘Oil is a serious part of the problem’

New technologies are being developed.

Editor, The News:

Re: Make a deal.

It was refreshing to read the guest view editorial last week. “Oil is not a long-term solution” is absolutely correct.

The bad news is that our planet is rapidly warming and oil is a serious part of the problem. The good news is that new technologies are being developed that will provide the world with clean energy.

Several companies in Vancouver are developing hydrogen fusion technology that will be carbon free and will not be dependent on the wind or windmills. They expect their product to be commercially viable within the next decade. The only waste product will be water and a carbon-free economy.

Fossil fuels are killing us. We can and will do better, much better.

Michael Sather

Maple Ridge

Editor’s note: Michael Sather is the former NDP MLA for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge.

Previous story
Letter: Mixed message

Just Posted

B.C. marijuana moving ahead, awaiting feds to act

Maple Ridge councillor wants city to get ready

‪Attention Maple Ridge commuters, trailer flips on its side

Westbound off-ramp down to one lane.

This week, time to celebrate youth in Maple Ridge

Events planned throughout the city

TransLink defends huge spike in cost of SkyTrain, light-rail projects

CEO Kevin Desmond points to long delays and inflation

Charges dropped against B.C. man accused of failing to disclose HIV-positive status to partners

Brian Carlisle of Abbotsford had been charged with 12 counts of aggravated sexual assault

Video: Wolf sizes up bear in B.C. grasslands

A unique bear versus wolf encounter was caught of film in the grasslands near Kamloops, B.C.

So long

KEEPS hosts Goodbye Chums event in Maple Ridge.

Report finds failures in governance at Ridley Terminals

Auditor general report outlines shortcomings by senior management at Prince Rupert’s coal terminal

Humboldt player’s parents deal with phoney fundraiser

Fake Twitter account for Humboldt Bronco set up to solicit money through GoFundMe campaign

B.C. steps up flood response as interior braces for snow melt

Wildfire-ravaged communities brace for spring floods

Black Press Media takes home 66 B.C. Yukon Community Newspaper Association awards

Reporters, editors, photographers and ad designers picked up 66 awards

Health Canada says rabid dog saliva remedy banned, after B.C. case

The agency had investigated after a Victoria naturopath treated a four-year-old boy with lyssin

Body found in wall behind toilet in Calgary mall

Maintenance worker had been called to fix a toilet that wouldn’t flush

On tax deadline day, hotels urge Ottawa to tax Airbnb

Hotel Association of Canada says taxing online rental company could bring in $100 million a year

Most Read

  • Letter: Mixed message

    ‘An insult to the disabled.’

  • Letter: ‘Oil is a serious part of the problem’

    New technologies are being developed.