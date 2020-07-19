Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.

LETTER: Old mill site needs to be replaced with more industry

Writer opposes suggestion of giving land back to Katzie, noting city needs the tax dollars

Dear Editor,

[RE: Feds should acquire Maple Ridge mill for First Nations, July 19, The News online]

To the idea by one writer that the old Hammond mill site be bought and handed over to the Katzie, a simple response of “no” from me.

That transfer would not be in the best financial interests of Maple Ridge, as it already lost a great deal of tax revenue when my old mill closed.

Money from taxpayers would have to be used to buy that land just to hand it over to the Katzie, which in turn would remove that land out of potential sources of tax revenue.

And that makes sense in which universe?

I am no fan of losing riverfront land to development, but as there is no chance of the old mill site being returned to its natural state (pre 1900), at least a commercial use of the site would provide jobs and tax revenue.

And before anyone waves their political correctness around in protest, let me add that I have cousins from that reserve on my maternal side so my opposition to this ill-conceived idea stems from anyone trying to undo the past as if it never happened.

Robert T. Rock, Mission City

