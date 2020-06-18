Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Order in council for gun ban opens up country to destruction of democracy

Reaction to a Maple Ridge letter writer has sparked many letters, including this one from Burns Lake

Dear Editor,

[RE: Get tough on crime but leave law abiding, registered gun owners alone, June 13, The News]

Mr. O’Brian spelled out quite clearly the implications of the Order In Council (OIC) firearm ban on legal firearm owners in his well-written letter, but there is a greater issue behind it.

That is the use of an Order In Council to pass such major, wide-sweeping legislation without parliamentary procedure and due process.

All 338 of our sitting MPs were elected by the people to represent all citizens in Canada.

This use of an OIC has robbed Canadians proper debate in the House of Commons and second reading in the Senate, thus denying Canadians due process in a fully functioning democracy.

On that basis alone, the use of the OIC tool must not be allowed to stand, for it sets a dangerous precedent.

If it is allowed to stand, what’s to stop future governments from using this tool to pass legislation to trample the rights of another group?

UNRELATED LETTER: Maple Ridge thrifter thrilled hospice store reopens

Will an Order In Council, for example, be used to enact mandatory euthanasia for anyone over, say, 85 years old, because they might be a burden to the healthcare system?

Impossible, you say?

I urge anyone reading this to revisit history, for things like this have happened before, and it would be incredibly naive to think it couldn’t happen again.

Disarming a population – from farmers, ranchers, sport shooter, and collectors – was proven to be the first step to some of the greatest human rights abuses in history by governments that have lost their way.

This use of an Order In Council, or, shall I say, abuse, was not just a slap in the face of democracy. It was a right cross, and Canadians need to remember the lessons of history in order to avoid repeating it.

M.L. Crawford, Burns Lake

.

INITIAL LETTER: Gun ban overdue

.

_______________________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Gun bangunsLetter to the Editormaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Maple Ridge thrifter thrilled hospice store reopens

Just Posted

Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce to host virtual weekly meetings

The ‘Talk of the Town” meetings will be held every Tuesday at either 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.

Local ballers get named to the provincial squad

Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge both represented among B.C.s best basketball players

Hospital thrift store closing its doors in Maple Ridge

Hundreds of thousands raised over decades for Ridge Meadows Hospital

City helping expedite outdoor seating for Maple Ridge eateries

Staff has been given authority to approve applications for sidewalk cafes and outdoor patios

TransLink taking measures to make public transit safer

Many Maple Ridge riders are happy with the company’s efforts so far

Top doctor urges caution as B.C. records 19 new COVID-19 cases

Two new outbreaks declared in Abbotsford and Mission

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Langley and Abbotsford long-term care COVID-19 cases were transfer patients from Mission Memorial Hospital

Fraser Health Authority releases more information about outbreaks

Investigators remain on scene of fatal Langley house fire

Police awaiting results of autopsies on three found dead on weekend: IHIT

B.C. calls for public input into COVID-19 business recovery

In-province travel decision expected next week

UPDATE: Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death woman dropped off at hospital

RCMP attempting to trace woman’s movements prior to time she was injured

Seven guns seized in Lower Mainland police raids

RCMP officers also found drugs and almost $9,000 in cash

B.C. teachers’ union: June’s hybrid learning ‘not sustainable’, new plan needed for fall

Officials are expecting to see a mix of in-class and online learning in September

Jagmeet Singh removed from Commons after calling BQ MP racist over blocked RCMP motion

Singh had asked the Commons to recognize there is systemic racism in the RCMP

Most Read