LETTER: Osprey round-about redo a waste of dollars?

Dear Editor,
Re: city hall
This is a view, but not alone, what’s going on with the round-a-bout by Osprey Village?
How much money was spent with trades, equipment, and supplies for the former site and now, once again, its under construction?
A flagger said they want to put in plants, etc. to beautify the area.
RECENT LETTER: Letter writer critical of information used in Pitt Meadows flooding study
South Pitt Meadows is congested with a mega warehouse project and increased traffic to possibly adversely affect home real estate prices as a few realtors suggest.
Roads are saturated with big trucks, surface damage, and traffic backups.
City hall needs to show us the cost of the former round-about and the estimated new plans.
We are getting a new firehall and a new police station.
Maybe money does grow on trees , btw, not all warehouses need new staff as often most are transplants.
RECENT LETTER: Maple Ridge man suggests those who flout COVID rules forego taxpayer health-care
Let’s raise taxes more…
Kerwin Maude, Pitt Meadows
RECENT LETTER: Pitt Meadows petition signer lobs gym naming question back into school board’s court
.
Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.