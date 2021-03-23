Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

LETTER: Paintball defender reacts to Maple Ridge man’s letter

Previous letter asked city not to approve paintball facility. Advocate cries foul

Dear Editor,

[Re: LETTER: Maple Ridge should turn down proposed paintball business, mapleridgenews.com, March 20]

Please don’t pander to people trying to shut down a sport they don’t understand.

There is nothing wrong with airsoft or paintball, and there are strict rules in place for safety that community sticks to and upholds.

Please stop allowing the misinformed to have a platform to spread hate based on opinions and feelings rather then facts.

Eighty per cent of violent gun crimes are with smuggled guns, not toys or sports equipment.

Personally I don’t find lots of things people do as “recreational” but I don’t let me opinions get in the way of their joy.

If the press allows feelings and opinions to rule over truth and facts, you’re paper is no better then a tabloid.

This is in response to Doug Buker’s tear soaked diary page [letter to the editor].

Stephen Brady, Whitby, Ont.

.

• READ MORE: Abbotsford woman with developmental disabilities shot with paintball, sparking police probe

• READ MORE: LETTER: Paintball is not about violence, it’s a sports that’s fun

Have you taken a photo you’d like to contribute? Email: news@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editorrecreation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Paintball is not about violence, it’s a sport that’s fun

Just Posted

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Paintball defender reacts to Maple Ridge man’s letter

Previous letter asked city not to approve paintball facility. Advocate cries foul

Bayne Ryshak will no longer be behind the bench of the Ridge Meadows Flames. (THE NEWS files)
Ryshak no longer coaching Ridge Meadows Flames

Maple Ridge Junior B team says goodbye to longtime Flames coach and player

Chief Grace George with her husband Damian George and Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall unveil new signage at Waterfront Commons Park, which includes Katzie First Nation language. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows unveils new park signs with Katzie language

Chief Grace George says, ‘language is our most original connection to who we are as Katzie people’

Ridge Meadows Hospital Auxillary gift shop. (Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Hospital Auxiliary donates 30K to hospital foundation

Big contribution provided despite thrift store shutting down; gift shop closed for eight months

There has been a case of COVID-19 at the Thrifty Foods store in Maple Ridge. (The News files)
Case of COVID-19 at Thrifty Foods in Maple Ridge

Grocery store workers to be among front-line workers vaccinated in April

Master igloo-builder Solomon Awa waits to be passed another block of snow on the third day of building a 700 square-foot igloo in Iqaluit, Nunavut on Thursday March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emma Tranter
‘It’s going to come down to one block’: Building an igloo for Nunavut arts festival

Solomon Awa, now in his 60s, is considered a master igloo builder in Nunavut

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a suspect who rammed a police car to escape an arrest attempt. (File photo)
Motorist allegedly pulled over by RCMP impersonator in B.C. Interior

The incident occurred March 21, about 8:30 p.m. between Rock Creek and Kelowna

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

BC Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne said the extra funds were meant to build on earlier grants by the province and federal government last November. Westerly file photo
Local governments in B.C. to split $10M in extra COVID restart funds, says Municipal Affairs Minister

Minister Josie Osborne said the money will be split among B.C’s 27 regional districts

FILE – A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Younger people with COVID now requiring longer hospital, ICU stays: Dr. Henry

Recent cases of people in their 30s and 40s ‘severely affected’ by the novel coronavirus

Jarrod Bacon is show here in a 2009 court appearance in Surrey. (Black Press file photo)
Former gangster Jarrod Bacon released from prison, with more stringent conditions

Red Scorpion member, formerly of Abbotsford, had his release suspended in December

One man was arrested after two women were assaulted in Victoria on Friday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man arrested after pregnant woman randomly punched in Victoria

Second woman also attacked, officer assaulted during arrest

Three-year-old Adia Leidums skiing at Fernie Alpine Resort. (Image courtesy of Erich Leidums)
Fernie toddler wins hearts with adorable skiing pep-talks

Three-year-old Adia Leidums is world-famous after being mic’d-up by her dad as she skis Fernie Alpine Resort

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Dr. Penny Ballem update B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination timelines at the B.C. legislature, March 18, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate remains high, 15 deaths on weekend

556 cases to Saturday, 598 to Sunday, 631 on Monday

Most Read