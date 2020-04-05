LETTER: Parent, have a serious discussion with your children, please

Dear Editor,

So… with all the social distancing, I am very surprised that the youth in this city are just not taking this seriously.

Recently a group of secondary school teens all walked through the park hip to hip.

They can’t even bother to walk apart.

Who are the parents of these children?

Can the school district and principals notify parents.

Everyone is worried about school happening.

Well the first thing they ought to learn is to follow the law.

H. Davis, Maple Ridge

