LETTER: People have different takes on abortion billboard

There are many options that don’t include terminating a pregancy, a Maple Ridge resident writes

Dear Editor,

Re: [Billboard offensive, disgusting, Feb. 26, The News]

The billboard certainly is a wonderful message of motherhood. The negative interpretation by Kendra Van Eldik is completely erroneous.

She makes accusations that border on prejudice against people who love their mothers and acknowledge the sacrifices both parents make.

Those who support such a message, realize that single parenthood requires sacrifices beyond what should be required. Most single parents who provide the bulk of care, are mothers.

The billboard is meant to encourage all mothers who experience an unintended pregnancy.

OTHER RELATED LETTER: How can the message of motherhood be so offensive?

We believe the choice to give birth is better for all involved.

There are many options that do not include “terminating the pregnancy.”

Lots of families would love to adopt but cannot, because of poor choices leading to fewer children available.

We believe this to be true based on personal experience.

Many people who are active in the pro-life movement have friends or colleagues who are post-abortive and regret their choice, which led to more problems all around, and no personal solutions.

When a child dies, a mother rejects her motherhood, a sibling loses his or her niece or nephew, a parent loses a grandchild and on it goes.

I feel sorry for Kendra, who is obviously close to this issue.

She needs to know that thousands of abortions occur every day, and in Canada there are somewhere near 90 000 abortions per year. That makes her assertion that “Most are done for medical reasons” questionable.

Richard Whalen, Maple Ridge

_________________________________

• If there is more to this story, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

abortionLetter to the Editor