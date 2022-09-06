LETTER: People ‘interupted’ their day to help stranded Maple Ridge motorist and he’s grateful

“Good people are way to often under-appreciated,” letter writer said

Dear Editor,

A huge thank you to Mark and his partner (Harley riders) who stopped and assisted me with my vintage truck breakdown on the Haney Bypass on Aug. 14.

Absolute random riders disrupted their afternoon to help me, and when I asked how to compensate them for their effort, was told “Pay it forward.”

Good people are way to often under-appreciated. I say thank you.

Johan van Zyl, Maple Ridge

