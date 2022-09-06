Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Black Press Media files)

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: People ‘interupted’ their day to help stranded Maple Ridge motorist and he’s grateful

“Good people are way to often under-appreciated,” letter writer said

Dear Editor,

A huge thank you to Mark and his partner (Harley riders) who stopped and assisted me with my vintage truck breakdown on the Haney Bypass on Aug. 14.

Absolute random riders disrupted their afternoon to help me, and when I asked how to compensate them for their effort, was told “Pay it forward.”

Good people are way to often under-appreciated. I say thank you.

Johan van Zyl, Maple Ridge

.

• READ MORE: Woman rescued from coyote attack searches for her Good Samaritans

• READ MORE: Skate park builder paying it forward

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editor

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Maple Ridge resident questions why police do nothing about ‘party central’

Just Posted

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: People ‘interupted’ their day to help stranded Maple Ridge motorist and he’s grateful

A Maple Ridge woman has been compensated for her mother’s death after taking a COVID-19 vaccine. (The News files)
Maple Ridge woman compensated for mother’s death from COVID-19 vaccine

Etienne Siew was showcased during the July 25 Music on the Wharf, part of a summer outdoor concert series hosted by Maple Ridge Museum. (Oliver Rathonyi-Reusz/Special to The News)
Mosquitoes outnumbered audience for annual Music On the Wharf

Doug Stanger has taken to snapping photos out of frustration at the debris he's finding in the area of the Alouette River. One photo was taken Monday, the next Wednesday and the third Friday of this week. ( (Doug Stanger/Special to The News)
LETTER: Maple Ridge resident questions why police do nothing about ‘party central’