There have been an increasing number of human-bear conflicts in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. These bears were spotted by a local photographer earlier this year. (Ross Davies/Special to The News)

There have been an increasing number of human-bear conflicts in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. These bears were spotted by a local photographer earlier this year. (Ross Davies/Special to The News)

LETTER: People lack animal awareness, leading to human/bear conflicts

Bears usually the ones that lose out when people don’t take precautions

Dear Editor,

As someone who was born and raised among animals, I have observed time and again that people who are quite unfamiliar with animal behaviour are simply not equipped to read the “mood” of an animal.

Just like humans, bears will display body postures and behaviors that can tell you a lot about the mood of the animal.

The number 1 thing in any bear encounter is to stay calm. I say this because for people who have no experience of “reading” the behaviour of the animal, to often the first emotion the person will embrace is fear. The animal will sense this, and the situation will quickly escalate.

It is an ongoing dilemma, and it’s tragic that so many of these awe inspiring animals are euthanized every year.

As in policing, maybe de escalation should be the mantra of the day.

Hamish Wheatley, Maple Ridge

.

• READ MORE: Man going for a skinny dip encounters black bear

• READ MORE: Our view: bears need protection from us

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bearsLetter to the Editor

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
In Our View: From memory into history

Just Posted

There have been an increasing number of human-bear conflicts in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. These bears were spotted by a local photographer earlier this year. (Ross Davies/Special to The News)
LETTER: People lack animal awareness, leading to human/bear conflicts

<em>Heron</em> by watercolour artist Christopher Potter will be for sale at the Garibaldi Art Club’s annual Fall Show and Sale. (Garibaldi Art Club/Special to The News)
Hundreds of original works of art for sale at Maple Ridge show

A local woman said she buys a poppy every year to honour her three grandparents who served in the Second World War and her friends who have served overseas. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
LETTER: Newbie poppy tagger grateful for public kindness

The Santa Claus Parade is back in Maple Ridge this year on Dec. 3. (THE NEWS/files)
Santa Claus parade returns to downtown Maple Ridge