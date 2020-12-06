LETTER: People should come first, over taxes

Maple Ridge should not be looking at tax increase during the pandemic

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

Dear Editor,

[Re: Maple Ridge council considers budget with 3.6% property tax increase, Nov. 28, The News]

How can anyone imagine imposing tax or price increases in anyway, shape, or manner at this time?

Those who do are obviously, in no way, concerned about the general population who have suffered losses due to the pandemic… which is not even close to being over.

RECENT LETTER: Taxpayer calls for a reality check on proposed tax hike

A freeze on monetary increases during COVID-19 should be a imposed until we are returned to a realistic situation that can be coped with.

Dianne Harnick, Maple Ridge

.

______________________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editormaple ridgeProperty taxes