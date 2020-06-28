If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

LETTER: Permit parking on side streets could make neighbourhoods safer

Making residents pay to leave their cars on the street overnight could add to municipal coffers

Dear Editor,

[Shared letter sent to Maple Ridge Mayor Michael Morden and council]

I would like to suggest that Maple Ridge implement an on street-parking permit.

This is a device used in many cities in North America and is used to supplement operating funds for the city and create a safer access for emergency vehicles when neighbourhoods have become plugged with street parking.

My neighbourhood for instance, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. is hard for even one car to navigate the street, let along if a fire truck should need access.

I know it is human nature to avoid the need to purchase the ability to legally park on the street. They then would be more likely to use their driveway/garage in order to negate the purchase of an on-street parking permit.

For those who still wish street parking between the hours of 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. (overnight parking), they would either pay for a permit ($100/per year) or in violation of this bylaw would receive a ticket issued by bylaws enforcement officers for $100 for each parking infraction.

I only suggest this because I feel it has become more and more dangerous as most of our neighbourhoods contain many secondary suites, which overwhelm the planned parking alloted when the subdivision was first planned.

UNRELATED LETTER: Re-opening too early could prove deadly to man

Many homeowners don’t use their garage for parking, many use them for storage or a place to put their junk.

Many home with lane access to driveways don’t use their driveways, opting to park in the front of their homes instead, adding to the ongoing problem.

These people would be more apt to use their driveways if they were presented with the idea that they would need to purchase a permit to legally park on the street.

These methods are currently in use in White Rock and Vancouver.

IDEA TOSSED AROUND BEFORE: Permits for residential parking in Maple Ridge?

Between the cost of permits and the issuing of fines, this bylaw could generate an adequate amount of funds that would fund the hiring of new personnel required to staff this bylaw enforcement, and with a considerable amount to go into the city operation budget.

Lastly, I would like to amplify the fact that we are reaching a dangerous situation that could affect the ability of fire trucks and ambulances from reaching a house fire, a heart attack victim in need of intervention by EMS, or a child needing medical attention.

The legal issue of the municipality failing to correct these situation could, in the future, lead to legal hardship for the municipality that could easily prove that the safety of its taxpaying citizen were neglected.

Please give this serious consideration and please see the need for this suggestion and how it can be instituted at no cost to the city. In fact, the city will not only make money on this bylaw, but will also have the ability to hire more personnel to enforce these new bylaws.

Thank you for listening.

SAME ARGUMENT MADE LAST FALL: Implement a parking permit system

Kevin Buell, Maple Ridge

________________________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editormaple ridgeparking

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
LETTER: Government needs to help, not hinder Maple Ridge business

Just Posted

Maple Ridge author releases first in Icelandic-inspired fantasy young adult novel trilogy

Brooke Carter published The Stone of Sorrow, Book One in her Runecaster series with Orca Publishing

LETTER: Government needs to help, not hinder Maple Ridge business

Maple Ridge resident reacts to troubles Haney Hotel is having with highways ministry

LETTER: Permit parking on side streets could make neighbourhoods safer

Making residents pay to leave their cars on the street overnight could add to municipal coffers

LETTER: Will highway road work include turn light at Kanaka Way?

Given the amount being spent to improve the Haney Bypass, a letter writer has one request

LETTER: More dog poo waste bins could be the answer

The question? Why are so many people tossing bags of animal feces beside the garbage cans

VIDEO: Motorcade procession memorializes B.C. pilot killed in military helicopter crash

Police-escorted procession brought Capt. Kevin Hagen’s remains to Saanich funeral home

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

UN gang hitman Cory Vallee charged with assault in prison

Serving two life sentences, Vallee and two other men charged in December 2019 incident in Agassiz

Safety is the new hospitality: A guide to summer travel during COVID-19

Any kind of travel comes with risks, experts say, so Canadians overcome by wanderlust need to take precautions

Alert issued after ‘multiple people’ with COVID-19 visit Vancouver strip club

Brandi’s Exotic Show Lounge has been temporarily closed

B.C. Centre for Disease Control issues warning for potentially toxic hand sanitizer

Products made by Eskbiochem SA, a company in Mexico, could contain methanol, FDA warns

Child, 3, falls from window in Burnaby, sparking warning from BC Children’s Hospital

Fasten windows and lock balconies are just a few of the suggested safety measures

Toronto cop convicted of assault in beating of Dafonte Miller; brother acquitted

Const. Michael Theriault was cleared, however, of the more serious charge of aggravated assault

Poll suggests how abortion, climate policies affect support for Conservatives

A new survey is highlighting key issues for the most loyal Conservative supporters

Most Read