Pete Seigo outside 7-Eleven. (Contributed by Ron Benedictson)

Letter: ‘Pete was a part of our community’

‘He always seemed pleased I’d stopped to speak to him.’

Editor, The News:

Re: Fixture of Maple Ridge dies in hospital.

With Pete Seigo’s passing last week, I was heartened to see so many Facebook posts and quotes in the The News from people who took the time to buy him a cigarette or two, or a drink, or give him a small monetary handout but most of all from people who stopped to chat with him.

Whenever I stopped to chat with him, it wasn’t about what we said or how long we talked. It was more about just having that connection.

He always seemed pleased I’d stopped to speak to him and he always asked me how I was doing. I hope it meant something to him it sure meant something to me.

His passing has made me wonder how many people skirted around him, didn’t make eye contact with him and only saw a dishevelled man in a wheelchair to be shunned or feared or both.

If you were one of those people you missed a chance to show some true humanity; an opportunity to make someone less fortunate than you, someone who was handed the unfortunate card of living with a mental illness, feel a part of our community. You missed out.

Terri Marlow

Maple Ridge

Previous story
News Views: ‘Pete’s Place’

Just Posted

Letter: ‘Pete was a part of our community’

‘He always seemed pleased I’d stopped to speak to him.’

Maple Ridge family rebuilding from fire a step at a time

But a new rental home will be double that of the old one

Fire commissioner orders Maple Ridge to clean up camp

Hazardous materials being removed today

Long-time Maple Ridge developer, realtor passes away

Dave Telep, born and raised in Hammond, in the business for four decades.

OCOP: ‘Groceries from the backyard’

Zdena Novy lives every day as sustainably as possible.

VIDEO: More cameras, police coming after Marissa Shen killed in Burnaby park

B.C. privacy watchdog worries that the cameras are a ‘slow creep’ to a surveillance state

Indigenous athletes in spotlight at BC Sports Hall of Fame

New gallery to feature Carey Price, Kaila Mussel and Richard Peter

B.C. couple who went missing on flight from Edmonton named by family

Family released a statement Wednesday saying they’re still intent on finding the two-seater plane

Abbotsford raccoon dies from injuries suffered in a trap

Wildlife protection group offering $1,000 reward for information about incident

VIDEO: A close look at what you were breathing during the B.C. wildfire season

Electron microscope images show soot and tar particles generated by worst B.C. fire season

B.C. woman donates $250,000 to ovarian cancer research for friends

Two of Patty Pitts’s friends passed away from the disease within a year

B.C. could provide clues as to how New Brunswick electoral results shake out

Premier Christy Clark faced a strikingly similar scenario following the province’s 2017 election

Ottawa working to iron out kinks in public alert system

The alerts are being credit with saving lives during last week’s tornadoes

Premier John Horgan ponders debate on voting system changes

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson wants one-on-one, no Green

Most Read