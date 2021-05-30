Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge councils wrong to dismiss drinking in parks

Responsible adults want to enjoy beverages. Irresponsible ones already act like fools: letter writer

Dear Editor,

[Re: Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows not allowing drinking in parks, mapleridgenews.com, May 20]

“Our parks are places for families.”

Of course they are, families are members of the public and parks are for the public to enjoy. But even parents and other responsible adults (all members of families) can enjoy a beer or two in front of their kids without wrecking the place. They would do so at home with their law-abiding family and friends if they could without violating social distancing.

MR: “People have been incredibly disrespectful.” PM: “It was almost a free-for-all” – This is what is happening right now and for years, despite all the rules against it.

Council seems to think that if the city makes it legal to enjoy alcohol responsibly in parks that suddenly more “bad elements” will come out of nowhere and make it worse.

No.

The “bad elements” are already out doing what they want, and they are mostly enjoying public spaces alone, because the “law-abiding elements” are still trying to find a way to enjoy a few at home with friends.

The purpose of allowing alcohol at parks is not about allowing public drunkenness, aggression, or driving drunk – those people are already out there doing what they have always done.

The purpose of these pilot projects is to allow people (even responsible parents) who enjoy a couple of drinks with their picnic or barbeque, and want to do so without fear of having their vehicles or coolers searched and being fined hundreds for a six-pack of untouched cider –especially while they know for a fact there is a jet boat full of completely intoxicated people tearing across the lake.

I think our city should at least entertain the idea, rather than dismiss it outright as ‘anti-family’ or ‘pro-public unrest.’

Kristen Sivertz, Maple Ridge

.

Letter to the Editor

LETTER: Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge councils wrong to dismiss drinking in parks
