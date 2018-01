A good bit of fuss recently about the level of fire service in Pitt Meadows. (City of Pitt Meadows)

Editor, The News:

Re: Pitt Meadows fire department’s priority is safety.

A good bit of fuss recently about the level of fire service in Pitt Meadows.

So, how reassuring to have the assessment of all three professionals of the Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue Service that the system “… performed exactly as designed.”

We in Pitt Meadows are fortunate to have a council that tempers the never-ending stream of demands for more, more, more with fiscal responsibility.

Ron Blakely

Pitt Meadows