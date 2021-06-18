LETTER: Pitt Meadows does not need new RCMP detachment

Local resident says the price tag is too much

Dear Editor,

Re: [Detachment the ‘right call’, The News, June 11]

With reference to Mayor Dingwall’s comments in the June 11 edition regarding a new RCMP building, I feel there are misleading observations from him regarding the ball diamonds, parking and art gallery but there is a bigger concern.

I remember the mayor and current council advocating a new firehall at a cost of $12.8 million, but I don’t ever recall them proposing to spend $18.3 million plus for a new RCMP building.

We should compare ourselves to White Rock. We both have about 22 members and are sub detachments.

They need to detach from Surrey, but we do not need to detach from Maple Ridge. They are going to spend about $150,000, and we are looking at T18.3 million.

Buildings seem to be about the same size.

This insanity should be put on hold and made an election issue for Pitt Meadows in just over a year. It should be added as a referendum vote on the next election.

It’s just too much money.

Brian Moore, Pitt Meadows

