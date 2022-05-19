LETTER: Pitt Meadows-Fort Langley riding includes chunks of five municipalities

Dear Editor,
Re: [Riding redraw a muddle, The News, May 6]
If you must change Port Coquitlam boundaries due to population growth on Burke Mountain, make Port Coquitlam one riding in its entirety instead of splitting it up with Coquitlam as it is now.
Making it part of Pitt Meadows and especially Langley is absolutely ludicrous.
All three of these communities have insanely different issues, and nothing will be accomplished in any of the three if you have to make economic and political decisions and choices.
Melanie Whittaker, Port Coquitlam
