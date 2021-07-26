Pitt Meadows council has approved putting its down detachment at Harris Road park. (Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows council has approved putting its down detachment at Harris Road park. (Special to The News)

LETTER: Pitt Meadows leaders chided over sneaking through RCMP building approval

Local letter writer knows who won’t be getting votes in the next municipal election

Dear Editor,

Congrats to Mayor Dingwall (ex RCMP officer) and Councillor MacDonald (ex Vancouver city police officer).

You managed to sneak the police station referendum through with only 202 people noticing.

I have only one question. Where was the redevelopment sign at the purposed location advising people of what was going on, or were you afraid to post one in case someone would actually read it?

Fair warning – don’t count on my vote at the next election.

D.G. Stephenson, Pitt Meadows

.

• READ MORE: Council approves new Pitt Meadows detachment

• LETTER: Pitt Meadows residents should be given vote on new ‘cop shop’

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the EditorPitt MeadowsRCMP

Previous story
LETTER: Hold churches accountable for ‘atrocities’
Next story
LETTER: Resident doesn’t appreciate 4 a.m. wake up from ‘Maple Ridge International Speedway’ users

Just Posted

RCMP logo
Witnesses sought after hit and run sends Maple Ridge man to hospital

Pitt Meadows council has approved putting its down detachment at Harris Road park. (Special to The News)
LETTER: Pitt Meadows leaders chided over sneaking through RCMP building approval

Portable toilets have been removed from the park. (Special to The News)
No toilet facilities at Pitt Meadows park sparks complaints

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Hold churches accountable for ‘atrocities’