LETTER: Pitt Meadows leaders chided over sneaking through RCMP building approval

Local letter writer knows who won’t be getting votes in the next municipal election

Pitt Meadows council has approved putting its down detachment at Harris Road park. (Special to The News)

Dear Editor,

Congrats to Mayor Dingwall (ex RCMP officer) and Councillor MacDonald (ex Vancouver city police officer).

You managed to sneak the police station referendum through with only 202 people noticing.

I have only one question. Where was the redevelopment sign at the purposed location advising people of what was going on, or were you afraid to post one in case someone would actually read it?

Fair warning – don’t count on my vote at the next election.

D.G. Stephenson, Pitt Meadows

