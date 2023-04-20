Breakdown of project cost of Harris Road underpass project. (Vancouver Fraser Port Authority/Special to The News)

Breakdown of project cost of Harris Road underpass project. (Vancouver Fraser Port Authority/Special to The News)

LETTER: Pitt Meadows needs to be part of the underpass solution

“Let’s pull up our big-boy pants,” letter writer says

Dear Editor,

[Re: Underpass balloons to $195 million, The News, March 31]

I have been an active citizen of Pitt Meadows for most of my life (fire chief, LAFC, Board of Variance, and others), and I have seen a lot of good and bad decisions made in this community.

Unfortunately it would appear that the decision to build an underpass is one of the more poorly thought out ideas.

There are alternatives – we have an overpass at Golden Ears Way and perhaps the right partnerships might let us build another for commercial and transiting traffic.

Let’s pull up our big-boy pants, and admit that expecting something for nothing was a bit naive. Let’s just get on with solving our problems with realistic solutions.

David Douglas, Pitt Meadows

.

• READ MORE: City votes not to fund $49.6 million underpass request

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CP RailLetter to the EditorPitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Are 4/20 events in B.C. influencing youth marijuana use?

Just Posted

Breakdown of project cost of Harris Road underpass project. (Vancouver Fraser Port Authority/Special to The News)
LETTER: Pitt Meadows needs to be part of the underpass solution

Lilly Beedle and Brooke Wharf will compete in the North American Indigenous Games. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Ridge Meadows girls on the diamond with Team BC

Maple Ridge council is proceeding with a budget with a 5.65 per cent increase. (The News files)
Maple Ridge council reviews budget feedback, assessment changes

BC Hydro reported a power outage in eastern Maple Ridge on the afternoon of April 20. (BC Hydro/Special to The News)
UPDATE: Power restored to most Maple Ridge homes after Thursday’s outage

Pop-up banner image