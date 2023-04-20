LETTER: Pitt Meadows needs to be part of the underpass solution

Dear Editor,

[Re: Underpass balloons to $195 million, The News, March 31]

I have been an active citizen of Pitt Meadows for most of my life (fire chief, LAFC, Board of Variance, and others), and I have seen a lot of good and bad decisions made in this community.

Unfortunately it would appear that the decision to build an underpass is one of the more poorly thought out ideas.

There are alternatives – we have an overpass at Golden Ears Way and perhaps the right partnerships might let us build another for commercial and transiting traffic.

Let’s pull up our big-boy pants, and admit that expecting something for nothing was a bit naive. Let’s just get on with solving our problems with realistic solutions.

David Douglas, Pitt Meadows

.

• READ MORE: City votes not to fund $49.6 million underpass request

.

CP RailLetter to the EditorPitt Meadows