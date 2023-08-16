Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Pitt Meadows not solving issues with new park drug use ban

Council moves to ban open drug use in parks, its facilities, and on trails and the dikes

Dear Editor,

[Re: Drug use banned in public, The News, July 28]

I just wanted to reach out regarding about a proposed ban on open drug use in Pitt Meadows.

I am a father of four year old twins, living in Pitt Meadows. Reading the article I felt that council was speaking on my behalf without first consulting me and wanted to share my thoughts.

A council member was quoted in the article, “council doesn’t want families or children viewing open drug use in parks or facilities.”

That is simply not the case for me. It is my opinion that erasing this type of behaviour from public view does not solve the problem. If we assume that drug use is linked with homelessness and addiction as the article seemed to do, then erasing it also deprives children (and maybe some other members of our community) the experience of noticing these experiences and learning to express empathy or compassion.

More importantly it invokes questions about why things like this happen in the first place and what sort of things can be done to help those people (who are also citizenry and members of our community).

I think the city should help our community members, and this proposed policy doesn’t seem to do that.

Kyle Schmitz, Pitt Meadows

