LETTER: Pitt Meadows petition signer lobs gym naming question back into school board’s court

Thousands of people have signed a petition to name a gym after the late coach Rich Goulet

A small memorial to Rich Goulet at Pitt Meadows Secondary honoured the late coach. (The News files)

Dear Editor,

Re: [Petitioners persist, The News, April 16, 2021]

I am a signer of the on-line petition to have the PMSS [Pitt Meadows Secondary School] gym renamed in honour of Coach Rich Goulet.

I read the article by Neil Corbett and am rather puzzled by the comments of Korleen Careras. She is quoted as saying, “With only a limited number of buildings, properly honouring these contributions through the naming of facilities would be a challenge.”

The gym is already there. Just change the name.

Catherine Ward, Maple Ridge

