A section of waterfront land in south Pitt Meadows, used by park users much of the year, could be lost, fears a local resident. (Special to The News)

A section of waterfront land in south Pitt Meadows, used by park users much of the year, could be lost, fears a local resident. (Special to The News)

LETTER: Pitt Meadows picnic area in jeopardy

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor, please email editor@mapleridgenews.com.

Dear Editor,

RE: Loss of Fraser River shoreline park picnic area.

I am writing today to bring attention to the anticipated elimination of one of the few (if not the only) riverfront picnic areas in the City of Pitt Meadows.

Presently the expanse of grass existing between the rivers’ bank and the Trans-Canada Trail is used extensively by picnickers, dogwalkers, and individuals seeking a safe respite during these difficult covid times.

RELATED: Pitt Meadows plans sound wall along Airport Way

Council is considering the staff report to council planning and development (FILE: 11-5280-14/21 REPORT DATE: Jan. 26, 2021) that would accept an exchange with Onni Group (as part of their provincial requirement to off-set habitat impacts of enclosing ditches along Harris Road riparian work on the Katzie slough) to remove invasive plants along the Fraser River’s edge at waterfront commons/shoreline parks and replant the cleared areas with native species.

RELATED – SHARE: Calm morning washes over the Fraser

Onni’s attempt at “off-set” will result in increased maintenance cost to taxpayers after the 2.5-year agreement is concluded whereas presently the subject area is easily maintained with weekly mowing’s.

Robert Samson, Pitt Meadows

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fraser RiverLetter to the EditorPitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Kindness prevails, despite COVID

Just Posted

A section of waterfront land in south Pitt Meadows, used by park users much of the year, could be lost, fears a local resident. (Special to The News)
LETTER: Pitt Meadows picnic area in jeopardy

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor, please email editor@mapleridgenews.com.

Christine Rognan and Judy Daykin started Mom and Me Pies in 2011. (Mom and Me Pies/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge “pie” capital of searches says Google

International search engine released “pie” search data in celebration of Pi Day

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of March 14

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Have an opinion you'd like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Kindness prevails, despite COVID

Maple Ridge senior grateful for the generosity of several strangers

Ron Paley recently took advantage of some sun and warmth to ride his bike around Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)
SHARE: So much breath-taking scenery to be enjoyed

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon.

Air Canada airplanes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
‘One of our finer moments:’ Pandemic led to massive scramble to get Canadians home

A total of 62,580 Canadian travellers were brought home from 109 countries

Youth facing mental health challenges contacted Kids Help Phone at a rate 102 per cent higher in 2020, than prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Pixabay)
London Drugs answers Canada’s Kids Help Phone call with new ‘kind’ initiative

Struggling kids and youth contacted the helpline 102% more in 2020 than the previous year: data

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) stops Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) as Vancouver’s Nate Schmidt (88) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, March 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Demko makes 34 saves, leading Canucks to 2-1 triumph over Edmonton

Vancouver snaps four-game win streak for Oilers

Dorothy Chura, a resident at Vernon's Heritage Square long-term care facility, celebrates her 105th birthday March 16, 2021. She's believed to be B.C.'s oldest COVID-19 survivor. (Contributed)
B.C.’s oldest COVID-19 survivor celebrating 105th birthday

Vernon’s Dorothy Chura has now officially survived two global pandemics

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A Ford logo is seen on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show on Feb. 15, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Gene J. Puskar
Ford recalling more than 275,000 vehicles in Canada due to airbag, tire issues

Part of two safety recalls issued, involving more than 2.6 million vehicles in North America

British Columbians who have been enjoying takeout beer, wine and liquor will now be able to order the service permanently – thanks to regulations implemented Friday by the province. (Pexels.com/Engin Akyurt)
B.C. now permanently allows takeout, delivery liquor service from restaurants

The change was made Friday, at the recommendation of industry professionals

John Morrow photos.
VIDEO: Missing and murdered Indigenous women march draws many in Abbotsford

Approximately 100 people dressed in symbolic red, slowly marched around Mill Lake

Dee Dee Peters, cousin of missing Hope woman April Parisian, was one of about 30 people who gathered at Five Corners in Chilliwack on Saturday, March 13, 2021 for MMIW Takes Back Canada, a nationwide endeavour to draw attention to the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Lower Mainland rallies bring awareness to missing, murdered Indigenous women

People gathered in Chilliwack for MMIW Takes Back Canada, drawing attention to nationwide issue

Most Read