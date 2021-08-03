Pitt Meadows council is moving ahead with a plan to create a detachment in the community. Currently, it shares a detachment with Maple Ridge. (File)

Pitt Meadows council is moving ahead with a plan to create a detachment in the community. Currently, it shares a detachment with Maple Ridge. (File)

LETTER: Pitt Meadows RCMP detachment worthy of third-party oversight

Letter writer wants to see the plans go back to the drawing board.

Dear Editor,

Normally, any project the size and expense of a major infrastructure investment like a multi-million dollar police station woukd undergo a rigorous cost benefit analysis by an independant third party.

Having an ex-Mountie and ex-city police officer as council decision-makers does not constitute independant third party oversight.

Gong! Back to the drawing board.

Get back to pay as you go thinking that the city was always driven by. Stop spending tax dollars like drunken politicians.

There is a great police office already in the town centre.

Next!

Bruce McWilliam, Surrey

