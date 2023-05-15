Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

LETTER: Pitt Meadows resident offers insights into federal rail regulations

Residents should not have to foot the bill for infrastructure CP requires to meet federal rules

Dear Editor,

[Re: City won’t fund new underpass, The News, April 21]

CP needs the Harris Road underpass to ensure rail operations do not violate Transport Canada’s Grade Crossing Regulations.

The Port of Vancouver and CP proposed an underpass at Harris Road not to help our community with “horrible traffic problems” but because CP railway operations are restricted by Transport Canada’s Railway Safety Act – Grade Crossing Regulations section 97(2) which states: “It is prohibited for railway equipment to be left standing on a crossing surface, or for switching operations to be conducted, in a manner that obstructs a public grade crossing – including by the activation of the gate of a warning system – for more than five minutes when vehicular or pedestrian traffic is waiting to cross it.”

Switching operations refers to the process of making up and breaking up trains. This is what happens over Harris Road when CP is building or breaking up trains as a result of operations at their intermodal facility in Pitt Meadows.

CP is in violation of the regulations every time they build trains and block the crossing for more than five minutes when vehicles or pedestrians are waiting to cross. We all know this happens on a regular basis and leads to much frustration.

These regulations are misunderstood by many. People seem to think that the train needs to be stopped for more than five minutes and that if it moves slightly the clock starts ticking again. This is not the case when it comes to “switching operations” being conducted. The maximum time the crossing can be blocked for switching operations is five minutes if vehicles or pedestrians are waiting to cross.

It is important for our community to understand these regulations and how CP is violating them. It is only then that CP will be held accountable for resolving the issue in a manner that protects our community. Pitt Meadows residents should not be required to fund infrastructure that CP requires to be compliant with federal regulations.

Heather Anderson, Pitt Meadows

.

• READ MORE: Pitt Meadows residents vocal about new $50 million underpass price tag

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CP RailLetter to the EditorPitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Rail companies have received concessions for decades so CP could help Pitt Meadows

Just Posted

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Pitt Meadows resident offers insights into federal rail regulations

Kristin MacDonald, an educational assistant with the Coquitlam School District, is being threatened with termination of employment because of photographs she posted of herself to an adult-only platform. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge woman threatened with termination over photos on adult-only website

Unseasonably hot temperatures are expected to continue throughout the Lower Mainland this week after a weekend that broke temperature records in Abbotsford, West Vancouver, Agassiz, Hope and Pitt Meadows. (Black Press Media file photo)
High temperatures to continue after record-setting weekend for Lower Mainland

Roger Begin shares a few bird pictures he captured recently while strolling the dikes through Jerry Sulina Park in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Fascination with fowl