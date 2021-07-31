Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Pitt Meadows resident treated to nightly concert by noisy vehicles

Nothing seems to be done to deal with people driving autos that disturb the peace, writer says

Dear Editor,

Re: [Muffle noise, The News, July 16]

We live on Ford Road, the Pitt Meadows drag strip between the airport and Harris Road.

Every evening and night we are treated to excessive noise from these vehicles accelerating towards Airport Road.

This is not only a nuisance but unsafe, and nothing seems to be done about it.

Roy Kelln, Pitt Meadows

.

• LETTER: Could community have a blitz to combat noisy vehicle mufflers?

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editor

Previous story
LETTER: Better to build new Pitt Meadows detachment now rather than later

Just Posted

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Pitt Meadows resident treated to nightly concert by noisy vehicles

Cst. Britteny George has been leading several community service initiatives. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows RCMP officer recognized for community service

Maple Ridge competitive archer Margery Saunders competed at the 1972 Munich Olympics at the age of 59. (P03576 Maple Ridge Museum and Archives)
Maple Ridge archer competed at 1972 Olympics at age of 59

The idea of a Llama walking tour is already becoming a hit in the community. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)
Walk with a Llama this summer in Pitt Meadows