LETTER: Pitt Meadows resident wonders why traffic signals not updated

A local man has contacted the city and road contractor with concerns to no avail

Dear Editor,

I have lived in Pitt Meadows since 2002. As we all know there have been a lot of new developments built since that time, and thousands of people have moved here since and call Pitt Meadows home.

You would figure that if a whole lot of people moved here, there would be some changes to the traffic light’s timing right? It would make sense, but unfortunately not.

Getting in and out of Pitt Meadows at Harris Road is a complete nightmare in the morning and afternoon. If you want to cross Harris Road going south, the light lasts for five seconds which results in probably three cars getting through.

The same situation applies if you want to make a left on Harris Road coming from Maple Ridge. Once, I counted the cars and there were 38 cars waiting to make a left on Harris Road.

The first time I asked someone at City Hall about this issue I was told that Lougheed Highway, being a major highway, has priority.

But guess what? Going east at Park Road, one light lasts more than double the time on the same highway.

When I made some inquiries regarding this issue with the Pitt Meadows City Hall, I was told that it’s not their problem but rather the Ministry of Transportation’s. I believe the City should have looked into this issue on behalf of the citizens, with it being a major issue for us.

Recently I called City Hall to ask for a phone number in order to speak with someone who is in charge of the traffic lights. She gave me the phone number of a company called Main Road. I called and spoke with a gentleman named Greg and explained the situation, with him assuring me that he will send a technician to look into it. It has been two months, and nothing has changed.

I could not fathom why nobody would care about this major issue citizens are dealing with on a daily basis.

Not to mention the fact that if there is a train, we’re at a complete halt for at least 10 minutes.

My point is that 20 years later these traffic lights behave in the same manner as the past, even though tens of thousands of people have since moved to our beautiful city. It seems as though city planners are interested in getting more taxes than fixing glaring issues that citizens are dealing with on a daily basis.

Valli Lazza, Pitt Meadows

Most Read