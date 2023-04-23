LETTER: Pitt Meadows residents benefit least from underpass

Community only has 20,000 residents so it can’t afford to take on such huge debt, writer argues

The updated Harris Road underpass will mean shifting Harris Road slightly to the west at the railway crossing. (Port of Vancouver/Special to The News)

Dear Editor,

[Re: Underpass balloons to $195 million, The News, March 31]

Reading this report, one can only wonder who are the “experts” to come up with these results?

I thought engineers, technicians and other highly trained experts would be able to come up with more accurate estimates in the first place? Excuses like inflation, pumping stations, etc. are very poor.

Anyone who has lived in Pitt Meadows for a while knows that 68 per cent of Pitt Meadows is floodplain and obviously pumping facilities are required. Inflation has been around for a few years and have not exceeded 10 per cent. Earthquake possibilities are also not news.

The new estimate shows a 208 per cent increase, therefore one can only assume that someone didn’t do his home work?

Naturally CP Rail being a million dollar corporation with right-of-way protection is only concerned of pushing more high paying freight through and will bully its way through.

Vancouver Fraser Port Authority (federal government jurisdiction) is also only concerned of pushing freight and other things, and will mostly get its way.

The City of Pitt Meadows and its taxpayers are already burdened with approximately $50 million in debt for a new fire station and a new police station. Another $50 million debt puts the taxpayers close to $ 100 million in the hole.

Pitt Meadows has approximately 20,000 residents. How many are real taxpayers? This puts a debt load of over $5,000 per taxpayer on their tax burden?

And who gets the biggest benefits out of this? Obviously CP Rail, Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, Onni, and Amazon with their warehouses, and all other warehouse traffic.

The taxpayers end up with a big bill for a few minutes saved on going to work and back.

Maybe this whole underpass situation can be solved with an overpass at a lower cost and less construction work?

Lance Felgnar, Pitt Meadows

.

• READ MORE: Pitt Meadows residents speak out against $50 million request for Harris Road underpass project

.

CP RailLetter to the EditorPitt Meadows