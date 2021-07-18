Pitt Meadows waits for the province’s approval to establish its own detachment. (City of Pitt Meadows screengrab)

LETTER: Pitt Meadows residents should be given vote on new ‘cop shop’

Another letter writer adds his opposition to a separate RCMP detachment in Pitt Meadows

Dear Editor,

[RE: Site for new Pitt Meadows RCMP office considered approved, July 13, The News]

Two people have loudly opposed the expensive construction of a “new cop shop” in Pitt Meadows.

Sandie Banni feels it should go to a referendum, and Darlene Mercer thinks it is all about “legacy.”

As stated, many facilities in Pitt Meadows require repairs.

Millions of dollars spent for the Village/City of Pitt Meadows for a new police station.

Is this an urgent situation?

How many police people are working this area?

Is the crime rate in Pitt Meadows that high?

I guess Pitt Meadows’ tax revenue must be enormous? or will be with higher taxes?

Oh, I forgot that the mayor is an ex police officer.

I agree with both Banni and Mercer, this large expenditures should be decided by the citizen of Pitt Meadows.

Lance Felgnar, Pitt Meadows

Pitt Meadows waits for the province's approval to establish its own detachment. (City of Pitt Meadows screengrab)
LETTER: Pitt Meadows residents should be given vote on new 'cop shop'

