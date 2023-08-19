LETTER: Pitt Meadows roundabout redo just about made reader lose his Merlot

Roundabouts will be replaced with light-controlled intersections along Airport Way at Harris Road and Bonson Road. (Google Maps)

Dear Editor,

Letter to Pitt Meadows communications manager Carolyn Baldridge,

[Re: Turfing traffic circles, The News, Aug. 11]

I was settling down to a well-earned glass of wine this past Friday evening, and was browsing the local paper, The News. What I read on page one nearly caused me to choke on my very nice wine (Copper Moon, the Merlot. Very good value for money!)

I am appalled, and quite frankly, speechless at the decision by Mayor Nicole MacDonald, to do away with the two roundabouts on Airport Way. What on earth is she thinking of?

Research shows, quite convincingly, that roundabouts greatly reduce accidents commonly associated with an intersection controlled by traffic lights! If you are not convinced, do yourself a favour and try to drive around the city of Surrey during any day of the working week. You will find long queues of traffic, all waiting to negotiate an intersection controlled by traffic lights.

Even closer to home, drive through Maple Ridge as if you are going to Mission (Lord, give the Mission residents patience) all intersections are controlled by traffic lights, and the progress along the Lougheed Highway during rush hour is nothing short of mind numbing!

And why is this appalling state of affairs tolerated by so many?

It is because no one in city hall or in the roads division for the area, has the courage to break ranks with the archaic protocol that traffic lights are the best way to control intersections.

It is ludicrous.

Please, listen to the humble taxpayer who pays good money from their earnings for efficient and seamless infrastructure, be it roads, public venues, policing, or schools.

We want road systems that work. This is why most municipalities are going in the opposite direction to Pitt Meadows city hall.

Please reconsider, maybe not for Airport Way, but for the remaining roads within the city limits of Pitt Meadows. Roundabouts work really well, and they promote a much smoother flow of traffic.

I do hear, sometimes, the opinion that the people of B.C. are not used to roundabouts, or that no one knows how to negotiate a roundabout. Well, if my mother had never, caringly and lovingly introduced me to the water, I would never have learned to swim, a necessary life skill, in my humble opinion.

Finally, I have to draw your attention to the environmental cost of hundreds of vehicles idling while waiting for the lights to change. In a time when many parts of the world, including B.C., are literally on fire due to human activity, it is an environmental necessity to minimize vehicle emissions by promoting a seamless movement of vehicles along highways. A more pressing need now than ever before.

I do hope that future city decisions will be more enlightened and sustainable than this one by the city of Pitt Meadows.

In my capacity as a concerned citizen who has travelled quite extensively, and experienced the fluidity of roundabouts all over the world, including the city of Kitchener in Ontario, I would be more than happy to offer further comment and food for thought on this matter.

Hamish Wheatley, Pitt Meadows

