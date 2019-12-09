Pitt Meadows Coun. Tracy Miyashita. (THE NEWS – files)

LETTER: Pitt Meadows should have lowest taxes

New council seems set on its own vision of a restyled Pitt Meadows.

Editor, The News:

Re: Pitt Meadows pegs tax increase at four per cent.

I just read your article about Pitt Meadows council raising property taxes.

However, you entirely missed the piece in the budget meeting where Coun. Tracy Miyashita compared her own budget struggles as a young single mother with those of seniors who are unable to work.

I thought her comments were insensitive and hurtful.

How can anyone compare the budget struggles of seniors, who are too old and some ill, to work with those of a young person who is able to work?

Since you never publish anything negative about this new council, which seems set on its own vision of a restyled Pitt Meadows, I doubt you will report on this particular piece of Ms. Miyashita’s comments.

It should also be noted that Pitt Meadows, with a population of only 20,000 people, should have the lowest taxes in the region as we are the smallest city.

Compare the populations with Surrey, Maple Ridge, Port Coquitlam and Coquitlam and we should have lower taxes than these cities.

Our life in Pitt Meadows is excellent. We want for nothing.

Sandie Banni

Pitt Meadows

 

