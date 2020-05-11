LETTER: Pitt Meadows woman shares COVID poem during delirium

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

Dear Editor,

Corona Porona

the air is clear

my mind is not

never know what I’m thinking

even lost that thought

house is cluttered

cant find the table

used to be smart

and somewhat stable

can’t finish a sentence

don’t know what’s the matter

do know definitely I am getting fatter

but oh not really

‘cause I can’t find the food

but here’s some cornflakes and a bottle of booze

but wait a minute – do I drink ? – I don’t think so

I don’t think ?

can’t remember the season – now that’s a bummer

oh now I remember – I think it’s summer?

oh dear, oh my this virus has gotta end

now how the heck do I press ‘send?’

‘sending’ a few laughs your way today

.

Mary Heaton, Pitt Meadows

P.S. Wrote this when I was half asleep – and looking for cornflakes – to eventually eat!

.

