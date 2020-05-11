LETTER: Pitt Meadows woman shares COVID poem during delirium

Dear Editor,
Corona Porona
the air is clear
my mind is not
never know what I’m thinking
even lost that thought
house is cluttered
cant find the table
used to be smart
and somewhat stable
can’t finish a sentence
don’t know what’s the matter
do know definitely I am getting fatter
but oh not really
‘cause I can’t find the food
but here’s some cornflakes and a bottle of booze
but wait a minute – do I drink ? – I don’t think so
I don’t think ?
can’t remember the season – now that’s a bummer
oh now I remember – I think it’s summer?
oh dear, oh my this virus has gotta end
now how the heck do I press ‘send?’
‘sending’ a few laughs your way today
.
Mary Heaton, Pitt Meadows
P.S. Wrote this when I was half asleep – and looking for cornflakes – to eventually eat!
.
