LETTER: Pitt Meadows woman tired of speeders on Bonson

Speed bumps or increased enforcement are needed to curtail racers through a park zone

Dear Editor,

I live with my family on Bonson Road South.

We love it here.

It undoubtedly has gotten busier since the Golden Ears Bridge opened up.

Where we live is in the designated park zone 30km.

A few months ago, they even stamped 30Km on the road in two areas and put up flashing electronic speed read signs.

It’s very clear this is a park zone and it’s nessecary to slow down for safety reasons.

But yet, it’s unbearable how fast the drivers are always going.

I’d say the average speed is 70km.

PITT MEADOWS ROADS: ‘Something needs to be done’, collision kills cyclist in Pitt Meadows Tuesday night

I know it’s a nice wide/straight stretch, but seriously why do 90 per cent of the drivers ignore this speed limit here?

I can’t tell you how many close calls I have seen here involving kids and speeders.

Now apparently this route is not eligible for speed bumps, because it’s a main artery/ambulance route.

Making a law/rule is no good if it’s never enforced.

I still wish they would put in speed bumps.

Claire Van Aert, Pitt Meadows

Most Read