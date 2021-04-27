LETTER: Pitt Meadows woman wonders why filming allowed but kids activities on hold

The longer this goes on, the grumpier people will get, writer says

Dear Editor,

Why can we have movies being taped in Maple Ridge, but there is no activites for the kids?

The longer this goes on, the grumpier we all get …

When will this end?

Linda Hoy, Pitt Meadows

