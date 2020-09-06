A long-time Maple Ridge resident is horrified by the lack of maintenance, especially port-a-potty upkeep being provided at Grant Narrow. (Charlene Fiehn/Special to The News)

LETTER: Port-a-potties must be maintained at Grant Narrows in Pitt Meadows

Lack of contract for the concession and boat launch should not impact on maintenance services

Dear Editor,

Another busy weekend at Grant Narrows Regional Park, with a packed parking lot and bumper to bumper parked cars and trucks with trailers on both sides of the road all the way up to the gate, with not one available toilet around.

How can this park not have the continued service of the port-a-potties?

Kayakers, cyclists, walkers, boaters, naturists, picnickers… everyone is peeing (or other) at the side of the road and all around and in the park.

Toilet paper everywhere…. a disgrace!

Portable washrooms are maintained by a separate company and have nothing to do with the park’s maintenance contract, which is under dispute at this time.

Somebody needs to figure this out, clean up the mess and provide a place to ‘go.’

Charlene Fiehn, Maple Ridge

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Most Read