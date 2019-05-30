LETTER: ‘Positive effect on all of society’

Editor, The News:

Re: Pitt Meadows teacher wins Prime Minister’s Award.

I would like to congratulate Kelvin Dueck on his great achievements. Not only is he a great mentor to all who have passed through his classes, but he continues to set examples and reach out in a positive and generous way to all facets of the teaching world, which ultimately has an effect on all of society.

When he was quoted as saying, “I love this job. I’d do it for free,” I teared up.

There is not enough of this positive news in the world. I did well in school, many years ago, but STEM classes I did not excel at. I think with this kind of teacher, anyone would excel.

Marj Sweet

Pitt Meadows

‘Plastic invasion’

Editor, The News:

My wife and I are seniors in our late 80s. When we were young working Canadians, we did not think about destructive logging and mining practices, the poisoning of many of our rivers and lakes and the plastic invasion that now threatens the health of our global oceans, or the increased use of fossil fuels, which has all helped to create a climate change that threatens the very existence of our civilization on this beautiful planet .

It is a must that we change our way of living from a wasteful and destructive manner before it is too late. Green renewable energy must be the need for our future and any government that ignores the global warning signs of severe weather conditions that are becoming more evident each day will reap the whirlwind.

Clara and Harold Pattern

Maple Ridge