Former Liberal MLAs Doug Bing and Marc Dalton campaigned against proportional representation. (Contributed)

Letter: PR in the simplest terms

‘It’s easy to get informed.’

Editor, The News:

Re: Letter: Premier has ‘no clue’ on PR.

During the debate on proportional representation, B.C. Premier John Horgan explained it very well, numerous times, presenting it in the simplest of terms.

A few days ago on the radio, I actually heard a child explain it. How is it that you Mr. Verwoerd cannot understand it?

Or is it that your ‘no clue’ comments are just a lie to cast fear and doubt on what we know to be true?

That if repeated often enough will cast enough doubt in the minds of ‘we the people’ to allow a system to continue that permits a minority who are happy to strong arm the rest of us into allowing our wonderful little part of the world to be known throughout as the ‘money laundering capital of the world.’

Casting fear and doubt this way is, in addition to the multi-millions of dollars they’ve raised from wealthy friends who want to continue their questionable money-making practices, along with the gerrymandering of electoral boundaries for political advantage.

We only need to look at what’s going on in the United States to understand what advantage the first past the post electoral system can provide for those whose honour is in question.

Remember our B.C. Citizen’s Assembly studied Proportional Representation very well. We actually know a lot about it. It’s easy to get informed.

Gail Neufeld

Maple Ridge

Previous story
Letter: Premier has ‘no clue’ on PR

Just Posted

Letter: PR in the simplest terms

‘It’s easy to get informed.’

Expenses in for outgoing Maple Ridge council

Amounts range from zero to $6,000

Budget numbers mean city can’t afford firefighters, says former mayor MacLean

Two new full-time firefighters were an election issue in Pitt Meadows

Maple Ridge tent city starts gofundme for its second winter

Gofundme page started for heaters, ducting.

AGM coming for Pitt Meadows Community Foundation

Foundation has been active, says president Terry Becker

UPDATE: Pedestrian hit by train in Maple Ridge

Emergency responders on tracks along River Road

International students hit hard by B.C. tuition fee hikes

Campaign seeks regulatory controls be imposed on post-secondary institutions

Trudeau pushes for more Saudi accountability in Khashoggi killing

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada is still seeking clear answers from Saudi Arabia about what happened to Jamal Khashoggi

School bullying video shows how people with disabilities are devalued: advocates

Brett Corbett, who has cerebral palsy, is seen in a video being stepped while lying in water

CFL will use extra on-field official to watch for illegal blows to quarterback

If the extra official sees an illegal blow that has not already been flagged, they will advise the head referee, who can then assess a penalty for roughing the passer

Older B.C. drivers subsidizing younger ones, study finds

ICBC protects higher-risk drivers, pays for testing costs

5 to start your day

A choice on light rail versus SkyTrain for Surrey, a Chilliwack teacher suspended for touching a colleague’s buttocks and more

Feds respond to sexual assault investigation at B.C. naval base

Report of Oct. 5 sexual assault on Vancouver Island base taken over by Canadian Forces National Investigation Service

EU divorce deal in peril after two UK Cabinet ministers quit

Negotiators from Britain and the European Union have struck a proposed divorce deal that will be presented to politicians on both sides for approval, officials in London and Brussels said Tuesday.

Most Read