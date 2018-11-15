Letter: PR in the simplest terms

Editor, The News:

Re: Letter: Premier has ‘no clue’ on PR.

During the debate on proportional representation, B.C. Premier John Horgan explained it very well, numerous times, presenting it in the simplest of terms.

A few days ago on the radio, I actually heard a child explain it. How is it that you Mr. Verwoerd cannot understand it?

Or is it that your ‘no clue’ comments are just a lie to cast fear and doubt on what we know to be true?

That if repeated often enough will cast enough doubt in the minds of ‘we the people’ to allow a system to continue that permits a minority who are happy to strong arm the rest of us into allowing our wonderful little part of the world to be known throughout as the ‘money laundering capital of the world.’

Casting fear and doubt this way is, in addition to the multi-millions of dollars they’ve raised from wealthy friends who want to continue their questionable money-making practices, along with the gerrymandering of electoral boundaries for political advantage.

We only need to look at what’s going on in the United States to understand what advantage the first past the post electoral system can provide for those whose honour is in question.

Remember our B.C. Citizen’s Assembly studied Proportional Representation very well. We actually know a lot about it. It’s easy to get informed.

Gail Neufeld

Maple Ridge