Former Liberal MLAs Doug Bing, second from left, and Marc Dalton, second from right, campaigned against proportional representation Saturday. (Contributed)

Letter: ‘PR is too complicated for most’

Editor, The News:

Re: Proportional representation curbs extremist movements.

On the contrary to Nick Loenen’s statement “here in B.C., we have the exactly same system” as the U.S.

Currently, B.C. has First Past The Post. The U.S. has the Electoral College, an indirect system of electing the U.S. president. Votes are cast by each state using a slate of electors who represent each one. There are 538 Electoral College votes.

For example, in the U.S. in 2002, George W. Bush lost the popular vote by 300,000 and was still elected president.

Proportional Representation is too complex for the average voter and will require them to have a greater knowledge of a slew of individual positions.

Also, PR can provide a route for extremists to force their way into the political mainstream. It will be a mishmash of coalition governments that are weak and indecisive.

Voters will be even less engaged then they are now.

Cherryl Katnich

Maple Ridge

‘Increase extremists’

Editor, The News:

Re: Proportional representation curbs extremist movements.

Nick Loenen’s claim that proportional representation will curb extremist movement is very wrong. It will increase extremists.

While he is right that it will be difficult for a government to have a majority, that is much worse than a government that must cater to extremists.

Proportional representation will guarantee minority governments. Minority groups will insist on their vested interests agreed to or very little will happen.

Minority groups are not just going to be Greens, but religious parties to communists. We will see regional parties starting up to demand more for their support.

We have a government that is ruled by minority groups of every stripe. Extremists rarely take control of mainstream parties. Extremists make up minority parties.

The U.S. has an extremist with Donald Trump, because it is very difficult for minority parties to get elected in the U.S. The Republican party has been taken over by extremists.

Proportional representation creating minority governments is a lot worse than the possible extremist group getting power. Even if some extreme groups were to gain power, they would have their negative legislation reversed in the next election if their policy is so bad.

Dan Banov

Maple Ridge

Letter: 'Give legal entrepreneurs a shot'

Letter: 'PR is too complicated for most'

