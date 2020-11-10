LETTER: Preserve one of Maple Ridge’s most invaluable ecosystems

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

Dear Editor,

[RE: LETTER: Yennadon is too ecologically valuable to destroy, Nov. 6, mapleridgenews.com]

I owned seven acres of land in that area for 26 years and raised my family there. The area is an ecosystem that is too important too pave over.

You have the Balabanian and Coho Creeks that converse in these properties.

In the years we lived there, and to this day, the creeks are alive with returning salmon.

In my opinion this whole area should be kept as a conservation area.

I agree the city needs to identify areas for employment, and I would say that the Albion Flats is where that has to be.

Maple Ridge has to tell the ALC: “HEY! We need to diversify our tax base and this swamp land is and has never been productive,” so the ALC will take it out of ALR and let us get going on a real productive plan that benefit the taxpayers and our community.

Will Waterbeek, Maple Ridge

