LETTER: Priority should be given to locals accessing Golden Ears park

Maple Ridge residents should be able to reserve new day passes ahead of out-of-towners: one local

Dear Editor,

I’m all for the day-pass system, protecting the parks, keeping the roads and trails clear, keeping people healthy, all good.

But it is very frustrating too.

I am a Maple Ridge resident, and part of the reason why I moved my family out here two years ago is the close proximity to Golden Ears [Provincial Park]. We’re in there once a week on average, also in the cold season.

Now, me and some buddies planned to climb the summit on Aug 15.

Been planning it for the past two months, the only weekend that works for all of us.

Now we are solely dependent on “luck” to get a pass that day.

Hope the weather is not too nice, so not many people will log on at 6 a.m., hope the server doesn’t crash and the connection holds.

Very frustrating.

I think BC Parks could consider a “residents-first” policy, like school-registration for example.

Open the day-pass registration at 5:30 a.m. only for Maple Ridge residents (libraries also have different services for residents only), at 6 a.m. for everybody else.

Or, Maple Ridge residents could reserve 24 hours ahead.

I’m sure I’m not the only one being frustrated. Please take this input into consideration and amend the system.

Lukas Park, Maple Ridge

