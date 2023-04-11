LETTER: Put Maple Ridge development on hold until traffic congestion examined

Adding lots of new homes will only make existing traffic problems worse, letter writer says

Dear Editor,

It’s time to put a halt to adding new residences in Maple Ridge area until something is done about the traffic east bound through the community. Ridge has added thousands of residences on the east side of town and hasn’t done enough to get them home in the afternoon.

The province wants to redo the Harris/Lougheed intersection, thinking it will solve the afternoon gridlock. Problem is the back up is from Meadows Way to 216th Street.

They need get rid of the bottleneck in the east before allowing more flow from the west side of the area.

Forcing Pitt Meadows residents to drive through an extra intersection every time they want to leave or return home will not help.

Brian Slade, Pitt Meadows

