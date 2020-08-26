If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

LETTER: Questioning SD42’s plan for returning kids to class

Reader worries about spread of COVID as students in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows head back to school

Dear Editor,

I’ve just read the return to school plan, and I have to infer that there is some science [School District #42] can reference that explains their plan for elementary schools.

While I’m not happy with the fact that the school board thinks that masks and social distancing are not really necessary for these children, I must admit that I am not a health expert.

Please don’t pass the buck here and blame your decision on the plans drawn up by the provincial government. Prove you own this one by citing the sources that influenced your decision.

As I’ve made it clear that I don’t agree with your plan, here’s what I would have done.

Schools would have operated in two shifts.

This would have cut classroom occupancy in half.

RELATED: SD42 superintendent provides back to school info

Social distancing would have been mandatory in each class.

Teachers would have taught the same material twice each day.

Most time would be spent on direct teaching, with the actual implementation of lessons assigned for completion at home.

Masks would have been mandatory for anyone entering the school. So too for temperature screenings.

Cleaning would have been a continuous process throughout the day, with complete cleans after each shift.

A complete school fogging would have been performed at the end of each day to ensure all surfaces were virus and bacteria free.

Just maybe the school could have been kept open throughout the pandemic.

I understand, the province wants elementary schools to be part school, part daycare.

My plan would have presented challenges for families.

But do you really think the impact will be any less when you have to close your infected schools? Or when your students show up devastated because they brought the virus home and are now short a parent or other beloved family member?

Again, if I am wrong in my thinking and you do have evidence that justifies your plan, I welcome it.

Let there be transparency because this impacts us all.

Daryl Classen, Maple Ridge

.

________________________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

backtoschoolEducationLetter to the Editormaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
OUR VIEW: Putting your money where your heart is

Just Posted

Body found floating in Pitt River Wednesday afternoon

Mounties confirm it was a man who had been in the water some time

OUR VIEW: Putting your money where your heart is

No better way to keep a community strong, than shopping local

Movement growing in Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge to show locals some love

Canada United movement is about encouraging shopping local and helping small, struggling businesses

LETTER: Questioning SD42’s plan for returning kids to class

Reader worries about spread of COVID as students in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows head back to school

Hunger strikers moving to Beare’s office

Laid off hotel workers will protest in Maple Ridge

COVID-19: Most secondary students in person at B.C. schools

Province approves 60 school district pandemic plans

B.C. reports 62 cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

There are currently 21 people in hospital, seven of whom are in ICU

NBA postpones all games tonight after players protest

Decision to protest comes in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake last weekend in Wisconsin

Not all parents may be told of COVID cases linked to their children’s school, health officials say

Focus will be on speaking to those ‘considered likely or potentially exposed to COVID-19’

School advocates hope new federal funding can assist B.C. schools with more flexibility

B.C. will receive $242.36 million as part of the newly created Safe Return to Class fund

B.C. dads file suit against province over back-to-school COVID plan

Bernard Trest and Gary Shuster say it’s ‘unconscionable’ to reopen schools without more risk mitigation

SLIDESHOW: Chilliwack Sunflower Festival brightens up the valley

Limited capacity due to pandemic restriction but the blooms are out

Man facing bylaw charges after alleged dog attack in Coquitlam

Romeo, the dog, is healing after surgery

Raptors coach says Toronto, Boston players have discussed boycott, other ideas

The Raptors have been at the forefront of the NBA’s social justice initiatives

Most Read