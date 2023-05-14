LETTER: Rail companies have received concessions for decades so CP could help Pitt Meadows

Dear Editor,

Big rail shakedown in Little Pitt Meadows

Not that many years ago railways were obligated to clear crossings after no more than five minutes unless emergency responders were delayed.

After pressure stemming from Big Rail’s desire to operate longer trains of up to two to three miles in length that statue was changed allowing crossings to be blocked indefinitely provided trains are moving in one direction only, no first responders are being blocked or switching operations are underway.

The end result Harris Road will be subject to unimaginable delays well beyond what we are experiencing now. We shouldn’t be surprised given Big Rail’s shake down for $50 million in exchange for their largess in building a $5 million noise barrier – “no overpass, no noise barrier”.

Big Rail has benefitted handsomely from the National Trade Corridors Fund. Perhaps as a gesture to the public’s generosity, they could reciprocate in kind.

Shame on you, Keith Creel [president and CEO of CP Rail].

Robert Samson, Pitt Meadows

