CP Rail intends to create a logistics park with fuel and grain storage in Pitt Meadows. Local work also includes an ovepass project that has people concerned. (Special to The News)

CP Rail intends to create a logistics park with fuel and grain storage in Pitt Meadows. Local work also includes an ovepass project that has people concerned. (Special to The News)

LETTER: Rail overpass project puts trains too close to Pitt Meadows homes

Cost, noise, fumes and more concern local resident

Dear Editor,

Re: [Shifting Harris road, part of Port Authority’s update on Rail and Road Improvements Project, mapleridgenews.com, Oct. 28]

The concerns for this three-pronged project are valid. And the way it has been presented to the city is not clear.

Of course an underpass on Harris Road is badly needed but at what cost?

How a project that includes a new siding track to be built in a residential neighbourhood a mere seven metres away in order to make trains, can even be considered is beyond belief.

The heavy vibration, explosive noise, as well as the diesel fumes from idling locomotives for hours would pretty well be in a family’s backyard.

Lynda Haig, Pitt Meadows

.

• READ MORE: Katzie ask feds for impact assessment of CP projects in Pitt Meadows

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editorrailways

Previous story
LETTER: Homeless not given enough consideration, Maple Ridge resident says

Just Posted

CP Rail intends to create a logistics park with fuel and grain storage in Pitt Meadows. Local work also includes an ovepass project that has people concerned. (Special to The News)
LETTER: Rail overpass project puts trains too close to Pitt Meadows homes

The theme this month “Fall into Winter”. (THE NEWS/files)
Pitt Meadows museum offers holiday-themed Museum Sundays

B.C. Liquor Stores are beginning holiday campaigns. (Google/Special to The News)
Holiday campaigns start at goverment liquor stores

COVID-19 case counts by local health area for the week ending Nov. 6. (BC Centre for Disease Control)
COVID-19 case counts drop in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows