LETTER: Rail overpass project puts trains too close to Pitt Meadows homes

Dear Editor,

Re: [Shifting Harris road, part of Port Authority’s update on Rail and Road Improvements Project, mapleridgenews.com, Oct. 28]

The concerns for this three-pronged project are valid. And the way it has been presented to the city is not clear.

Of course an underpass on Harris Road is badly needed but at what cost?

How a project that includes a new siding track to be built in a residential neighbourhood a mere seven metres away in order to make trains, can even be considered is beyond belief.

The heavy vibration, explosive noise, as well as the diesel fumes from idling locomotives for hours would pretty well be in a family’s backyard.

Lynda Haig, Pitt Meadows

