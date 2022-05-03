LETTER: Reader appalled by sentencing in motorcycle fatality

A roadside memorial marked the site where Maple Ridge’s Megan Kinnee, 19, died July 13, 2019 in a motorcycle crash in Abbotsford. (Special to Black Press Media)

Dear Editor,

[RE: Selfish biker sentenced, April 29, The News]

Three year driving ban?

Taking a life due to excessive speed – a total of 14 driving offences of which 6 were for speeding. Prohibited from driving on several occasions, including at the time of the fatal crash… plus no motorcycle licence at the time of this fatal crash.

Then let’s throw in two more driving offences after the fatal crash.

Wow! Glad to see at some point he will be back on the road again.

Just curious… did the judge not read that?

How about banned for life!

In three years time, he’s back on the road, perhaps driving again in Maple Ridge.

Unbelievable!

Thank you [Supreme Court Justice] Jennifer Duncan for keeping in mind the safety of our Maple Ridge residents and roads.

James Mohr, Maple Ridge

