A roadside memorial marked the site where Maple Ridge’s Megan Kinnee, 19, died July 13, 2019 in a motorcycle crash in Abbotsford. (Special to Black Press Media)

A roadside memorial marked the site where Maple Ridge’s Megan Kinnee, 19, died July 13, 2019 in a motorcycle crash in Abbotsford. (Special to Black Press Media)

LETTER: Reader appalled by sentencing in motorcycle fatality

Justice ‘ignored’ motorcyclist’s driving record leading up to Megan Kinnee’s death

Dear Editor,

[RE: Selfish biker sentenced, April 29, The News]

Three year driving ban?

Taking a life due to excessive speed – a total of 14 driving offences of which 6 were for speeding. Prohibited from driving on several occasions, including at the time of the fatal crash… plus no motorcycle licence at the time of this fatal crash.

Then let’s throw in two more driving offences after the fatal crash.

Wow! Glad to see at some point he will be back on the road again.

Just curious… did the judge not read that?

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Crown recommends jail time for man convicted of fatal motorcycle crash in Abbotsford

How about banned for life!

In three years time, he’s back on the road, perhaps driving again in Maple Ridge.

Unbelievable!

Thank you [Supreme Court Justice] Jennifer Duncan for keeping in mind the safety of our Maple Ridge residents and roads.

James Mohr, Maple Ridge

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CourtLetter to the Editormaple ridge

Previous story
Cole’s Notes: It’s hard to be young these days

Just Posted

A roadside memorial marked the site where Maple Ridge’s Megan Kinnee, 19, died July 13, 2019 in a motorcycle crash in Abbotsford. (Special to Black Press Media)
LETTER: Reader appalled by sentencing in motorcycle fatality

Nic Amsler won the team’s Scoring Champion and MVP awards for the Ridge Meadows Flames. He is seen here flanked by and Flames assistant coach Mike Legg and head coach Brent Hughes. (Xander Holcomb/Special to The News)
Amsler the big winner of Ridge Meadows Flames team awards

Video image from Pitt Meadows – Maple Ridge MP Marc Dalton, announcing he is running for leader of the Conservative party.
Pitt Meadows – Maple Ridge MP out of running for Conservative leader

The proposed new federal riding of Pitt Meadows-Fort Langley. (Special to The News)
New riding of Pitt Meadows-Fort Langley a ‘dog’s breakfast’ says MP