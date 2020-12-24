LETTER: Rejoice for COVID will soon be over

A Maple Ridge woman uses song to lift spirits during the holidays

Maple Ridge’s Lynell Adams uses song often to spread cheer and merriment. Despite COVID, here’s a Christmas ditty she wrote and performed. (Screengrab)

Dear Editor,

The cancellation of the Maple Ridge Caribbean Festival caused me to write the song, COVID, You Mash Up De Party.

Now, the cancellation of the Santa Parade and Christmas Haven caused me to write another song.

I would like to share the words if I may:

Christmas time is here again,

This unusual year must end!

Santa’s sleigh for the parade, parked in the shop

School bells ring, no children sing

Church doors shut, no caroling

Festivals and merriment come to a stop.

CHORUS

But, I’m not singing the Blues, No

I’m not singing the Blues,

I’m dressed in blue, but not the deepest hue

Cause I’m not singing the Blues

Christmas time is here again,

This unusual year must end!

Maybe I’ll send out a Christmas card or two

That’s old fashion now you see,

Social Media, it must be

Stay at home, try the Zoom, not potluck vegie stew.

Christmas time is here again,

This unusual year must end!

Let’s still rejoice, hope, sing, and pray for Peace

Peace was sent, no price was spared,

Just believe the Light that’s shared

All this gloom, red, firerie Evil, soon will cease.

Lynell Adams (a.k.a. UC the Clown), Maple Ridge

