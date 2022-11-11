(Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Remembrance Day through the eyes of a local poet

“Days of peace and harmony” are a gift from those who fought for freedom

Remember When

Remember when our lives began?

After wars there came a Plan.

The Plan unfolded bit by bit

Few folks had much time to sit.

They rebuilt and built a fresh new start

Creating a better way to live each day

Days of peace and harmony

And better days for you and me to remember,

and to always remember when.

Antoinetta DeWit, Maple Ridge

Letter to the Editor

