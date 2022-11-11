LETTER: Remembrance Day through the eyes of a local poet

“Days of peace and harmony” are a gift from those who fought for freedom

Remember When

Remember when our lives began?

After wars there came a Plan.

The Plan unfolded bit by bit

Few folks had much time to sit.

They rebuilt and built a fresh new start

Creating a better way to live each day

Days of peace and harmony

And better days for you and me to remember,

and to always remember when.

Antoinetta DeWit, Maple Ridge

