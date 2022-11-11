LETTER: Remembrance Day through the eyes of a local poet

Remember When
Remember when our lives began?
After wars there came a Plan.
The Plan unfolded bit by bit
Few folks had much time to sit.
They rebuilt and built a fresh new start
Creating a better way to live each day
Days of peace and harmony
And better days for you and me to remember,
and to always remember when.
Antoinetta DeWit, Maple Ridge
