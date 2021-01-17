Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Resident sad to see worsening Maple Ridge litter problem

A local letter writer said her concerns have fallen on deaf ears

Dear Editor,

I’m writing this letter out of emotion.

I walk everyday around Maple Ridge with my dogs, and I have lived here for 20 years. I raised my kids here on my own.

I have noticed there is so much garbage all around town. I have noticed though most of the garbage is anywhere around where the homeless hang out or live.

In the bushes across from the casino used to be a great place to walk on a trail but is now overcome by the homeless and their garbage. We are no longer allowed in there as it belongs to them now.

I also walk past the modular housing on Royal Crescent everyday, and see shopping carts and garbage on the side walk daily.

• UNRELATED READ: Maple Ridge firefighters asking for hlep to fill their virtual boots

I have written several letters to the housing to let them know and attached pictures. They got back to me almost two months later.

I truly can’t understand how our beautiful Maple Ridge has become so dirty with litter in the past year. It is disgusting.

At first it made me mad, but now it just makes me sad. I have only seen it become worse as time goes on.

I have decided that I will sell my home and move out of Maple Ridge in the next couple years. What a shame that I have to do this.

Brenda Mallinson, Maple Ridge

________________________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

GarbageLetter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Pitt Meadows resident wonders why traffic signals not updated

Just Posted

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Resident sad to see worsening Maple Ridge litter problem

A local letter writer said her concerns have fallen on deaf ears

Gordy Robson. (Contributed)
Metro ads running on Fox News concern Maple Ridge taxpayers, councillor

Fox ads are among many free PSAs run for Metro

The intersection at Harris Road and Lougheed Highway (Google)
LETTER: Pitt Meadows resident wonders why traffic signals not updated

A local man has contacted the city and road contractor with concerns to no avail

The BCJALL draft was held on Thursday evening.
Maple Ridge’s Malawsky picked first overall in BCJALL draft

Burrards midgets again dominate the Junior A midget draft

About 150 guests attended the 16th annual Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards. (The News files)
Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Business Excellence Awards to be celebrated virtually

Finalists have been announced for the Feb. 6 event

Justin Kripps of Summerland and his team have competed in Olympic action and World Cup competitions in bobsleigh. (Jason Ransom-Canadian Olympic Comittee).
QUIZ: Are you ready for some winter sports?

It’s cold outside, but there are plenty of recreation opportunities in the winter months

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
‘Targeted’ shooting in Coquitlam leaves woman in hospital

The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries in what police believe to be a targeted shooting Saturday morning

sdf
Another Mission student arrested for assault, in 2nd case of in-school violence this week

RCMP notified of local Instagram page with videos (now deleted) showing student assaults, bullying

(Photo by Kevin Hill)
40 cases linked to Surrey Memorial Hospital COVID-19 outbreak

Fraser Health says two death are associated with the outbreak

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

JaHyung Lee, “Canada’s oldest senior” at 110 years old, received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. He lives at Amenida Seniors Community in Newton. (Submitted photo: Amenida Seniors Community)
One of Canada’s oldest seniors, at 110 years old, gets COVID-19 vaccine at Surrey care home

JaHyung Lee, 110, is a resident at Amenida Seniors Community

Standardized foundation skills assessment tests in B.C. schools will be going ahead later than usual, from Feb. 16 to March 12 for students in Grades 4 and 7. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. teachers say COVID-affected school year perfect time to end standardized tests

Foundational skills testing of Grade 4 and 7 students planned for February ad March

Sooke’s Jim Bottomley is among a handful of futurists based in Canada. “I want to help people understand the future of humanity.” (Aaron Guillen - Sooke News Mirror)
No crystal ball: B.C. man reveals how he makes his living predicting the future

63-year-old has worked analytical magic for politicians, car brands, and cosmetic companies

A unique-looking deer has been visiting a Nanoose Bay property with its mother. (Frieda Van der Ree photo)
A deer with 3 ears? Unique animal routinely visits B.C. property

Experts say interesting look may be result of an injury rather than an odd birth defect

Most Read