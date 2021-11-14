LETTER: Residents still waiting for better train service to Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Nov. 1, 2021, was the 25th anniversary of the West Coast Express. (Special to The News)

Dear Editor,

[trains.com reported that Chicago railroad Metra finally breaks ground on new station after 12 years of state and federal red tape.]

We have been waiting 26 years. (Nov. 1 was the West Coast Express anniversary.)

We need the new stations in North Burnaby and in Albion, and need to improve train service to both directions along with other innovations.

Another example how TransLink and B.C. govt have let us down.

Nathan Davidowicz, Vancouver

