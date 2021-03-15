If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at <a href="mailto:editor@mapleridgenews.com"><strong>editor@mapleridgenews.com</strong></a>. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

LETTER: Residents will rally to save waterfront space

Pitt Meadows picnic area is worth saving, said one area resident anxious to find solution

Dear Editor,

RE: LETTER – Pitt Meadows picnic area in jeopardy, March 14, The News.

This is a very shocking news!

This area has become part of thousand of seniors, families, and exercise young and older area that has everything to enjoy.

Fresh air beautiful view, great picnic area, easy area to exercise.

Nice shops and coffee shops and ice cream, flower shop, fitness store, and more.

Every sunny day it’s the nicest place to relax.

PAST ONNI NEWS: Onni starting site work for Phase 4 of Golden Ears Business Park

Love to take my grandsons for lunch and enjoy the outdoors.

I am sure that all of us are willing to do something to be able to help and keep it in good condition pass the pandemic.

Just let us know how we can help and I am sure people will respond.

Please keep us informed. Thank you!

Sandra Cifuentes, Pitt Meadows

.

LETTER: Pitt Meadows picnic area in jeopardy

