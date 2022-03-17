LETTER: Retire nurse lauds care at Ridge Meadows Hospital

“Please take a moment to thank all our health-care workers”

Dear Editor,

I would like to send a message to the public regarding my personal experience with our health care system and Ridge Meadows Hospital.

I have been a nurse at this hospital since 1973. I still volunteer now as I am 69 this year. I wanted to give back to this great hospital.

In the last week my dear friend became quite ill. She has no doctor and had a very concerning health situation. We went to the emergency.

Within one week she had a GP, 2 CTs, 2 ultrasounds, a needle biopsy and blood work, and was called at home many times by the CT department and her new family doctor.

All the staff from the the ER nurses, emerg doctors, lab, CT technicians, radiologists, medical daycare, porters and the screeners were so kind, professional, and efficient.

My friend’s command of the English language is a bit challenged as well as her suspicions of the health-care system. The experience we both have had as been so wonderful in this lady’s difficult time in her life.

I called in all the troops of friends to help us as the hospital visits are very taxing and time consuming for her. We had people we didn’t even know offer to help.

I would just like to share with your readers how blessed we are in Canada. The parking and the long waits are very challenging for ill patients. But we figured if my friend lived in the U.S. her hospital bill would be over $30,000 and counting.

Please take a moment to thank all our health-care workers. They are our heroes.

I would like to see a shuttle bus that runs every 15 minutes from maybe Haney Place Mall to pick up patients. Then the stress of trying to park when you are so stressed for an appointment will be addressed.

Let’s work together to help are most vulnerable people in our society.

Deb Murray, Maple Ridge

