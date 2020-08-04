LETTER: Reward offered to help relocate wallet lost in Maple Ridge

Grocery store worker trying to find his valuables – likely lost in a Good Samaritan’s van

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

Dear Editor,

My boyfriend was waiting at a bus stop when a man in an old blue Dodge Caravan offered him a ride to Save-On-Foods, where my boyfriend works.

He said “yes,” despite not being sure who it was, he only recognized him from somewhere.

He arrived safely.

UNRELATED LETTER: Don’t presume to speak for others on border closure, Maple Ridge writer says

However, his wallet fell out in the van and we don’t know how to contact this individual.

We are offering a $50 reward for returning the wallet and the contents inside.

His name is Keegan Mack, and he works at the Save-On-Foods in the Valley Fair Mall.

Savannah Hutton, Maple Ridge

.

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

Letter to the Editormaple ridge